Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $1,596,400.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REGN stock opened at $1,039.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $962.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $940.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,052.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

