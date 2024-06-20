Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,043.73. The stock had a trading volume of 269,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,981. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,052.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $962.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

