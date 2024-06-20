Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,150.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $998.09.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $1,039.11 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,052.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $962.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $940.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after purchasing an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.