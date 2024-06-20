Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
Reko International Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.25.
Insider Transactions at Reko International Group
In other news, Director Peter Gobel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$33,250.00.
Reko International Group Company Profile
Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reko International Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.