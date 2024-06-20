Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,622.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,622 ($46.02) and last traded at GBX 3,614.26 ($45.92), with a volume of 23765701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,587 ($45.58).
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.93) to GBX 3,500 ($44.47) in a report on Friday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 1,630 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,229 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,877.64). 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
