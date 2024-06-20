Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.
Insider Transactions at Braze
In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $100,248.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock worth $3,268,017 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Braze Price Performance
Braze stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Braze Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
