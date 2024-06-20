Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 6,143 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. TPG comprises 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 11.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $4,009,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 265,706 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in TPG by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

TPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -295.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

