Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Core & Main accounts for about 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Core & Main worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 1,227,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

