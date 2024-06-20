Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,116,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,661,000 after buying an additional 202,450 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

