Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.52 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,669,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 404,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

