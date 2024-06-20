Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 3,101 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,089,000 after purchasing an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 4,057,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,625. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.