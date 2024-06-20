Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,988 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 187,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,375. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

