Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 22,955 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 1,381,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,597. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.