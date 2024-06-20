Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 6,592 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $52.02. 2,789,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

