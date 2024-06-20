Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 76,959 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,959 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,226. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

