Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 241.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

