Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 131 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 13.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 13.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in CDW by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.84. 38,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,059. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $170.96 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

