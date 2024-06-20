Rise Advisors LLC Has $111,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 268.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $70.75 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

