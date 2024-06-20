Rise Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 244.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,037.07 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,052.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $962.39 and its 200-day moving average is $940.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $60,414,782. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

