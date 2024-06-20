Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. 72,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,077. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

