Rise Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of FELV opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

