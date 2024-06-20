Rise Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. 7,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

