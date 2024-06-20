Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 116,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.07. 31,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.