Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 219 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.46. 45,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,000. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.