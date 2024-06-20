Rise Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.81. 1,916,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.