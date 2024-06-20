Rise Advisors LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.96. 185,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

