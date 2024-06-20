Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6 %

Kenvue stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,459. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

