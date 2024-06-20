Robert W. Baird Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $280.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $286.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $249.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $5,699,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $9,943,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

