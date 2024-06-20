Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$4.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.98.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.