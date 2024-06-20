Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

NYSE ROP traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,335. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.17 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

