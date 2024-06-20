Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 365 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.5% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $250.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day moving average of $280.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

