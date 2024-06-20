Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Decreases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,062,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maximus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,821,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.