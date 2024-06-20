Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

TXN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,559. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

