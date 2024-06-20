Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 749 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 860,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,385. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

