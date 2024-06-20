Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.25. 218,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.