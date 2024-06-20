RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.62

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 44325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

