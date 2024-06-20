Ryan Maughan Buys 3,946 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,946 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.96 ($6,317.61).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ryan Maughan acquired 3,563 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,491.74 ($4,436.77).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON TRT opened at GBX 123.70 ($1.57) on Thursday. Transense Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £18.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,124.55 and a beta of 0.31.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

