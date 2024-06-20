Safeguard Financial LLC Buys 7,287 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.45. The stock had a trading volume of 279,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,949. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.