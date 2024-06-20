Safeguard Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $580.75. 615,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.