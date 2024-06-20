Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 224 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,981,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,861. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $279.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.03.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

