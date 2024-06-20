Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $239.30 and last traded at $238.55. 2,977,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,735,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,470 shares of company stock valued at $167,913,238. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.7% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

