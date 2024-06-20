Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Shares Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$27,400.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

