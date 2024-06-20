Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $171.60

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €171.60 ($184.52) and last traded at €178.00 ($191.40), with a volume of 11079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €171.60 ($184.52).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is €218.45 and its 200 day moving average is €247.94.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

