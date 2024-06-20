Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after buying an additional 748,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 2,600,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

