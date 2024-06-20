Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 282,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,281. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.