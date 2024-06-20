Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 742,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

