Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,924.8% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 337,938 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

