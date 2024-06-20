Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
