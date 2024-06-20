Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Senseonics stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

