Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) and Polaris (NYSE:PII) Critical Analysis

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Serve Robotics and Polaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris $8.93 billion 0.49 $502.80 million $6.82 11.42

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.1% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Serve Robotics and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 8 4 0 2.33

Polaris has a consensus price target of $100.27, suggesting a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Serve Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Serve Robotics and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics N/A N/A N/A Polaris 4.63% 31.39% 7.58%

Summary

Polaris beats Serve Robotics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

