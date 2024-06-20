Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.66 and last traded at $89.75. 235,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 893,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 165.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Shake Shack by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $216,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

